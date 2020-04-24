Knox County Health Department Reports New Coronavirus Case

On Friday, April 24, the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) announced one new case of coronavirus in Knox County, Indiana.

According to Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart, the patient is quarantined at home and is doing well. Contacts of this person have been notified

and are being isolated at home.

According to KCHD, the newly diagnosed patient brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Knox County to 20.

15 patients have recovered, while five cases are still active in quarantine. Four patients are quarantined at home, and one patient is quarantined in the hospital.

KCHD urges local residents to stay at home whenever possible and practice safe social distancing measures when out in the community for essential work or essential shopping.

