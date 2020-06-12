Knox County Crash Victim Identified

Authorities have identified the individual killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bicknell Road late Thursday night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Ofice says 60-year-old James Staggs was traveling on Bicknell Rd. approximately ½ mile east of Summers Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and came to a final rest in a deep ditch.

Staggs was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is on-going.

