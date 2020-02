Less than a minute

One teenager has died after a crash along Highway 41 in Knox County Friday night.

The Knox County Coroner says Evan James Twitty, 18, of Vincennes, was identified as the victim in that crash.

Indiana State Police say around 11:05 p.m. a semi trailer crashed into an SUV driven by Twitty, who for unknown reasons failed to yield the right of way.

The semi driver from Hawesville, Kentucky, was treated at a hospital.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

