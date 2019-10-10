Knox County Council Talks Jail Expansion

Overcrowding is becoming a major issue for the Knox County Jail.

Now city officials are working to raise money for a possible jail expansion project

Built just over a decade ago, the jail was destined to become overcrowded, housing only 200 beds.

To combat the overcrowding, the Knox County Council is considering a local income tax increase of two-tenths of a cent.

That increase would supply roughly $800,000 a year to pay for the project.

Currently, there are 265 inmates being held at the jail.

Comments

comments