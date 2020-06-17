Knox County Coronavirus Case Total Increases by Three
Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Knox County on Wednesday by health officials.
There are now 40 total diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the county with Wednesday’s increase in positive cases.
According to the Knox County Emergency Management Joint Information Center, there are currently eight quarantined coronavirus patients at this time.
Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the more recent diagnoses are showing the prevalence of a community spread of the virus. He says it’s also becoming more difficult to trace all contacts of the patients, especially secondary or passive contacts from a public setting.
Dr. Stewart says there is still a need to practice social distancing when out in public, and that includes wearing masks and diligently washing hands. He says anyone attending church or visiting a restaurant need to especially adhere to social distancing practices.