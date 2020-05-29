Knox County Coronavirus Case Was a Mistake

Less than a minute

Knox County’s 29th coronavirus case was a mistake, the county health department said Friday.

Health officials rechecked the recorded data, only to confirm that the county has 28 cases diagnosed.

Further examination revealed that the state entered one patient twice within the data.

This patient was tested a second time, with each test result coming back positive.

The health department and Good Samaritan Hospital will continue to monitor the state’s data but are confident this is a clerical error.

So far, 22 patients have recovered to this date, leaving six active cases in quarantine.

One of those patients will be released Saturday, May 30.

