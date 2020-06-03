CoronavirusIndiana
Knox County Confirms New Case of COVID-19
The number of coronavirus cases in Knox County grew by one, the county health department reported Wednesday.
That brings the coronavirus case total to 31.
The health department says the individual tested at the state’s testing site at Green Activities Center.
A contact investigation is underway.
There are seven active cases in Knox County at this time.
