KKK Flyer Attracts Evansville Attention

It is not a joke.

A racist flyer that’s been circulating the Hoosier state for weeks, now grabbing attention in Evansville.

The piece of paper, meant to divide our community.

But, Evansville is standing together in the fight against this deplorable campaign.

“You have reached the Honorable Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan…Thank you, God bless. White power.”

That’s just a portion of what can be heard when 44News called the number on the bottom of a flyer, a photo of which is making its rounds on social media across the River City.

This, on the day people across the nation are celebrating Juneteenth.

Whether or not the flyers were distributed in Evansville physically, they have certainly now been seen here through virtual shares.

And the message, and the organization, all too real.

The Anti-Defamation league lists that chapter on its website as a “small Madison, Indiana-based Klan group.”

They called attention to themselves last Spring when a small group traveled to Dayton, Ohio.

Here in Evansville though, protesters who have gathered for weeks say–their focus is on a celebration of love this Juneteenth.

“It makes me feel special, because there’s people coming out from all walks of Earth to support Black people,” said Michaiah Williams of Friday’s gathering.

Unfortunately, sharing the flyer online uncensored gets the contact information–and the possibility of recruitment–out in our area, and could inspire copycats.

Speaking to the power of social media to spread a message beyond even what the creators of that message imagined.

But the protesters here in Evansville for sure, say–

“It’s getting out, as well as our message. We’re not going nowhere. Our message is loud and clear, just as their message is loud and clear. We’re not going nowhere. We’re going to stand up for our rights and what we believe in,” explained Lydia DeJarnett.

44News did leave a message at that number to confirm if the group had been in Evansville, and for comment.

That call remains as yet returned.

