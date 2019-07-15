Kitchen Appliances Stolen From Apartments Following Fire

Evansville Police have begun to investigate thefts that took place from apartments that suffered damage from a fire in June.

EPD arrived to the structure on July 14th with reports that kitchen appliances were stolen from three apartments that are located inside a home in the 1200 block of North Third Ave.

On June 14th, there was a fire at the structure. Since then, the three apartments were found to have the doors open that were claimed to be secured after the fire. Following inspection, the property owners discovered that electric stoves, gas stove, and refrigerators were taken from the apartments.

Estimated total value of loss was around $1350. No arrests have been made. If someone has more information, they are asked to contact Evansville Police.

Comments

comments