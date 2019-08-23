Kindergarten Start Time Debate

With school being back in session, it’s once again raising an important question, ‘At what age should children start school?’

School leaders say kindergarten is a critical time for development. However, in Kentucky, Indiana, and 31 other states, kindergarten can be delayed until parents think their child is ready.

Educators consider kindergarten to not only build an academic foundation for children but also teach them life skills.

Indiana fully funds kindergarten, but it is not a statewide requirement. The law gives parents the option of delaying the start of their child’s education until age seven. In Kentucky, parents have until age six to enroll. Although, educators say waiting could put your child in jeopardy of falling behind.

“There are a few special cases where the kid might have some kind of anxiety issues, separation issues, things like that the parents are working through,” says Marrs Elementary School Principal Greg DeWeese.

Principal DeWeese says the trend he has been seeing recently is there is typically an achievement gap among children who go to preschool and those who don’t.

“The kids that don’t know very much, don’t know how to hold a pencil, write their name and all of that. They require a lot of one on one attention,” says DeWeese.

He says kindergarten teachers have to work with those students to make sure everyone can read and write since that’s what’s expected for uprising first graders.

“Kindergarten now is kind of the equalizer,” says DeWeese. “It’s getting everyone to the same level to enter first grade.”

