Kindergarten Enrollment for EVSC Begins February 18

Full-day Kindergarten enrollment in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will begin Tuesday, February 18. Parents are asked to go to the school near where they live and complete the required paperwork.

In order to enroll, your child must be five years old on or before August 1, 2020. Parents/legal guardians will need to be present and bring the child’s legal birth certificate at the time of enrollment.

Each elementary school will host orientation meetings on Tuesday, April 7 at their school. Parents can also enroll their children at these meetings.

The school district a child will attend is based on where that student and parent live.

If you don’t know which school district you live in, you can go online here and look under Family Services, or call 812-435-8866.

For more information about enrollment, go to EVSC Schools.

The EVSC schools enrolling kindergarten students include:

Caze, 2013 S. Green River Road, 477-5567

Cedar Hall, 2100 N. Fulton Avenue, 435-8223

Cynthia Heights, 7225 Big Cynthiana Rd., 435-8740

Daniel Wertz, 1701 S. Red Bank Rd., 435-8312

Delaware, 700 N. Garvin St., 435-8227

Dexter, 917 S. Dexter Ave., 476-1321

Evans, 2727 N. Evans Ave., 435-8330

Fairlawn, 2021S. Alvord Blvd., 476-4997

Glenwood, 901 Sweetser Ave., 435-8242

Harper, 21 S. Alvord Blvd., 476-1308

Hebron, 4400 Bellemeade Ave., 477-8915

Highland, 6701 Darmstadt Rd., 867-6401

Lincoln, 635 Lincoln Ave., 435-8235

Lodge, 2000 Lodge Ave., 477-5319

Oak Hill, 7700 Oak Hill Rd., 867-6426

Scott, 14940 Old State Rd., 867-2427

Stockwell, 2501 N. Stockwell Rd., 477-5345

Stringtown, 4720 Stringtown Rd., 435-8320

Tekoppel, 111 N. Tekoppel Ave., 435-8333

Vogel, 1500 Oak Hill Rd., 477-6109

West Terrace, 8000 West Terrace Dr., 435-8733

