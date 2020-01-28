Kindergarten Enrollment for EVSC Begins February 18
Full-day Kindergarten enrollment in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will begin Tuesday, February 18. Parents are asked to go to the school near where they live and complete the required paperwork.
In order to enroll, your child must be five years old on or before August 1, 2020. Parents/legal guardians will need to be present and bring the child’s legal birth certificate at the time of enrollment.
Each elementary school will host orientation meetings on Tuesday, April 7 at their school. Parents can also enroll their children at these meetings.
The school district a child will attend is based on where that student and parent live.
If you don’t know which school district you live in, you can go online here and look under Family Services, or call 812-435-8866.
For more information about enrollment, go to EVSC Schools.
The EVSC schools enrolling kindergarten students include:
- Caze, 2013 S. Green River Road, 477-5567
- Cedar Hall, 2100 N. Fulton Avenue, 435-8223
- Cynthia Heights, 7225 Big Cynthiana Rd., 435-8740
- Daniel Wertz, 1701 S. Red Bank Rd., 435-8312
- Delaware, 700 N. Garvin St., 435-8227
- Dexter, 917 S. Dexter Ave., 476-1321
- Evans, 2727 N. Evans Ave., 435-8330
- Fairlawn, 2021S. Alvord Blvd., 476-4997
- Glenwood, 901 Sweetser Ave., 435-8242
- Harper, 21 S. Alvord Blvd., 476-1308
- Hebron, 4400 Bellemeade Ave., 477-8915
- Highland, 6701 Darmstadt Rd., 867-6401
- Lincoln, 635 Lincoln Ave., 435-8235
- Lodge, 2000 Lodge Ave., 477-5319
- Oak Hill, 7700 Oak Hill Rd., 867-6426
- Scott, 14940 Old State Rd., 867-2427
- Stockwell, 2501 N. Stockwell Rd., 477-5345
- Stringtown, 4720 Stringtown Rd., 435-8320
- Tekoppel, 111 N. Tekoppel Ave., 435-8333
- Vogel, 1500 Oak Hill Rd., 477-6109
- West Terrace, 8000 West Terrace Dr., 435-8733