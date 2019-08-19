Kilted Competitors Converge Upon Angel Mounds

Angel Mounds looked like a scene from “Braveheart” this weekend, as kilted competitors took to the field for the SWIN Hadi Highland Games.

It’s only the second year for the games…and yet people from all over the country converged upon the fields of the historic site to celebrate their heritage and to enjoy this one of a kind event.

Here’s your 44News Exclusive:



Highland Games are a celebration of Scottish and Celtic heritage, combining sport, fun and culture in a completely unique way.

We came for the new experience…hadn’t seen anything like it before!

Yeah, and I mean, people wearing kilts! Why wouldn’t you want to be here?

EXACTLY.

It started back even in the 1100’s with certain Kings trying to find the fastest messenger.

Inevitably, as people were building new civilizations, building houses and things like that…that’s what happens when men get left unattended; they see who can throw the heaviest thing the furthest.

Some things never change.

This distinctly Scottish experience delights with bagpipers, drummers, dancers and athletes!

And where else can you watch kilted gladiators toss cabers?

We’ve got the Braveheart 5K Run, so we had people running through the woods this morning, live music, we have the Heavy Games, the Sheep Toss, these are all relatively traditional games.

We have food vendors, so we’ve got some traditional…we’ve got Haggis, Scotch Eggs, Shepherd’s Pie.

We’ve got some Greek food, which isn’t quite as traditional, but we’re happy to have some variety here.

These athletes say it’s not just the competition that brings them to the games — but also, a sense of camaraderie and clansmanship.

I’m half Scottish, Grandma and Grandpa came over from Falkirk right outside of Edenborough when they were about 18. So, just having fun out here and I like to represent my heritage.

My dad has done these ever since I was like in Kindergarten, and he’s actually been World Champion in it.

It’s an odd hobby, everybody’s always curious.

And fans say it’s a completely different type of event for the area.

The Scotch Eggs were excellent!

I like watching them big, hunky men throw around a lot of heavy weight!

We’re bringing one, new people in to town, so we’re getting a good regional pull for people to bring money into the Tri-State, and be able to experience a different culture that they may not have seen before.

There were so many people at the Highland Games, I saw Nebraska, Virginia and Missouri license plates!

