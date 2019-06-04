Kids, Volunteers Team Up for Annual ‘Community Clean Up Day’

Members of the Boys and Girls Club and One Main Financial teamed up on Friday, May 31st for their ninth annual Community Clean Up Day.

State Senator Jim Tomes joins Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Ron Ryan helped kick off the event.

Dozens of OneMain Financial employees and more than 100 kids volunteered to clean up the area surrounding the Boys and Girls Club in downtown Evansville.

The Boys and Girls Club hope to develop better qualities through their members with services like this one.

For more information on the Boys and Girls club, or if you’d like to donate to the organization, visit bgca.org.

