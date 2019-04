Glenn Harper is back in Kentucky where he will face charges in connection with the kidnapping of Lauryn Sizemore. Harper was lodged into Baldwin County Jail, Alabama after he was found with 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore near a Neighborhood Walmart.

Harper is the step-grandfather of Sizemore.

It is still unknown why Harper took Sizemore.

Harper was booked into the Hopkins County Jail over the weekend. His bond is set at $150,000 cash.

