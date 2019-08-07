Is Your Kid Ready to Be a CEO?

Is your child a born leader?

Do they love to laugh, have a vivid imagination and love to learn?

If so, your child might be the next CEO for a day…and Clay stooped by with everything we need to know.



One child, between the ages of 9 and 12 years old, will be selected and announced as our new leader during the week of September 29 (cMoe’s 13th Birthday)!

The right CEO candidate will love to laugh, will be no stranger to fun and discovery, and will have big ideas for cMoe.

The new CEO (For A Day) will meet with museum supporters, conduct a meeting with museum staff, and invite their class for a field trip for some play time. These are just a few of the ways the kid CEO will gain a behind-the-scenes look at the business world.

Interested CEOs:

-Get your adults permission.

-Create a video (no longer than 3 minutes) that highlights the following:

**Your first name, age, and your current school

**Your favorite hobbies

**What one improvement would you make to cMoe?

**What’s your favorite thing about cMoe (Exhibit, event, camp, etc.)?

**Why do you think you would make a great cMoe CEO?

-Upload that video to YouTube or Facebook by Thursday, August 29.

-Send the YouTube or Facebook link to cprindle@cmoekids.org

-It’s that easy!

Videos will be voted on by the public and a winner will be announced the week of September 29, 2019.

Get more information here: https://cmoekids.org/community-events/ceo-day-videos-due

Your kid could be the next CEO of CMoE…for a day.

Send in your submissions before August 29th.

I would say “good luck”…but instead, “break legs”, kiddos.

