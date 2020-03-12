CoronavirusKentucky
KHSAA Girls’ and Boys’ State Basketball Tournaments Suspended
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that they will be suspending the girls’ and boys’ state basketball tournaments indefinitely.
KHSAA said the decision is due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The association says they will work on rescheduling later in the spring, if possible.
Announcements regarding refund options for tickets will be coming later today as well as other logistics and information for fans.