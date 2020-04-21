KHSAA Approves Cancellations of Upcoming Tournament and Events

The KHSAA Board of Control voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel all upcoming tournaments and events.

In accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations, KHSAA discontinued the 2020 state basketball tournaments, cancelled all regular-season practices and contests as well as all postseason tournament championship events, and sports activities for the 2019-20 school year.

In addition, other extracurricular activities (archery, bass fishing, esports, etc.) will be cancelled for the remainder of the academic year. This will also result in the continuance of all provisions of the Coronavirus Dead Period provisions until further notice to the member schools from the Commissioner.

“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” stated KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season.

The Association continues to remind its member schools and the general public to follow the guidance of the governor and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Related content:

Comments

comments