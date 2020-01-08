KHC Aims to Reduce Lung Cancer Mortality Rates Among Kentuckians

The Kentucky Health Collaborative has launched a Lung Cancer Screen, Detection and Treatment Initiative to effectively identify lung cancer in earlier stages of infection.

This is part of KHC’s mission to improve the quality of health in Kentucky. Key components of this initiative consist of screening and early detection, treatment and retention, improving areas of health care policy, data gathering and prevention and awareness

Listed below are a few crucial facts that you should know about lung cancer:

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and kills more Americans than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined. The rate of new lung cancer cases in Kentucky is significantly higher than the national average; ranking Kentucky 51st among all states, including the District of Columbia.

The use of combustible cigarettes (traditional cigarettes) is the leading cause of lung cancer. In Kentucky, approximately 809,500 adults use combustible cigarettes (approximately 23.4% of the adult population).

Nonsmokers who are exposed to secondhand smoke at home or at work increase their risk of being diagnosed with lung cancer by 20% to 30%.

The CDC reported that in 2016 there were 4,761 cases and 3,328 deaths resulting from Lung and Bronchus Cancers in Kentucky. In 2019, an estimated 3,290 Kentuckians lost their lives to lung cancer.

A Patient’s timing of lung cancer diagnosis and prompt treatment of the disease are critical to their survival. Patients diagnosed at early stages of lung cancer are five times more likely to survive; unfortunately, only 16% of lung cancer cases nationally are diagnosed at an early stage. In Kentucky, 18.1% of lung cancer cases receive an early diagnosis; 52.5% of lung cancer cases are not caught until a late stage; at which time, the 5-year survival rate is only 3.2%.

More than 170,000 Kentuckians may be eligible for a lung cancer screening

Any at-risks persons are encouraged to reach out to their health care provides to learn if they are eligible for and in need of a lung cancer screening.

