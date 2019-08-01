KET Founder O. Leonard Press Dies at 97

KET founder and first executive director O. Leonard Press died Wednesday night at Baptist Health Lexington after a short illness. He was 97.

Press led KET as executive director for nearly 30 years, until his retirement in 1991, when he was succeeded by longtime colleague Fox.

Born in Lowell, Mass., Press — a World War II veteran — earned a master’s degree in communications from Boston University and moved to Kentucky in 1952 to accept a position as head of broadcast TV at the University of Kentucky

Press is survived by his wife Lillian, their son, Lowell, daughter-in-law, Sasha Stoneman Press, and two grandsons.

KET will present special encore presentations of The KET Story Thursday, August 1st at 8/7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 2nd, at 9/8 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 3rd, at noon/ 1 p.m. on KET.

You can read KET’s full story on Press here.

