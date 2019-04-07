Kentucky State Police Investigating Train Crash

Update:

Webster County Sheriff’s office say they are continuing to investigate a train crash along with the Webster County Coroner’s Office and CSX railway. The train crash happened around 4:15 PM Sunday evening on Kentucky 138.

Webster County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Green stated that a preliminary investigation shows

That vehicle was traveling westbound on Kentucky 138 when it approached the rail crossing where the crossing arms were down. A train was sitting on a the south bound switch track and it is believed that the driver thought that train had caused the crossing arms to be down.

The driver crossed the tracks and was struck by a north bound CSX train. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster County Coroner.

No names are being released pending family notifications.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police’s Madisonville post say they are investigating a train crash.

The crash reportedly happened around 4:15 a.m.

44News has reached out the Webster County authorities and the Kentucky State Police post– and are working to learn more information on this accident.

