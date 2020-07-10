Kentucky’s Next Education Commissioner; Gov. Beshear Releases Statement

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) announced on Friday, July 10, that Jason Glass has been named Kentucky’s next commissioner of education.

Chair of the KBE Lu Young said Glass was identified as the next commissioner following a very extensive national search.

“Dr. Glass’ extensive experience, including having served as the chief state school officer in Iowa and as a school superintendent with urban, suburban and rural school communities, along with a strategic vision and a track record for moving a school transformation agenda at the state policy level combine to make him a great fit for the Commonwealth,” said Young.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement following KBE’s announcement of Glass as its new commissioner of education.

“My first action as Governor was to overhaul the Kentucky Board of Education by reorganizing it with members who believe in our educators and our public schools – and today, after a national search, the board selected a new leader not based on politics, but on his vision for improving our public schools,” said Gov. Beshear. “We welcome Dr. Jason Glass, our state’s new commissioner of education, back to Kentucky. Dr. Glass has deep roots in Kentucky education, and his years of public education experience in classrooms, as superintendent and state director of education will help ensure our children come first. Congratulations – now it’s time to get to work.”

Glass will assume the position currently held by Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown. Upon his hire, the board agreed to Brown’s request that he would not be considered a candidate for the permanent position. Brown has been serving in the role since Dec. 18.

As the leader of KDE, the commissioner oversees the Bluegrass State’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students, while also acting as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf, and 53 area technology centers.

Glass is anticipated to begin his new role as Kentucky’s chief state school officer in September.

