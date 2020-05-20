Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” Reopening Plan

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has revealed a phased plan to reopen the Bluegrass State and safely get Kentuckians back to work, while still protecting the most vulnerable citizens of Kentucky.

Beshear’s plan is called “Healthy at Work” and is a phased approach to reopen Kentucky’s economy.

The phased reopening plan is based on criteria set by public health experts in addition to advice from industry experts.

Gov. Beshear Will Determine Whether Kentucky Has Met Certain Benchmarks for Reopening Kentucky’s Economy:

14 days of decreasing cases

Increased testing capacity on contact tracing

Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability

Ability to protect at-risk populations

Ability to social distance and follow the CDC’s guidelines on large gatherings

Preparedness for possible future spike

Status of vaccine and treatment

Providing each Kentucky entity reopening meets certain Minimum Requirements, the following dates highlight when each entity may reopen, with links to more specific guidelines attached:

May 9:

May 11:

May 18:

May 20:

May 22:

May 25:

June 1:

Auto/Dirt Track Racing

Aquatic Centers

Aquatic Centers Bowling Alleys

Bowling Alleys Fishing Tournaments

Fishing Tournaments Fitness Centers

Fitness Centers Kentucky State Park Lodges

Movie Theaters

Movie Theaters Salato Wildlife Education Center

June 8:

Educational and Cultural Activities

Museums

Outdoor Attractions

Outdoor Attractions Aquariums

Aquariums Distilleries

Libraries

June 11:

Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky State Park Campgrounds

Kentucky State Park Campgrounds Otter Creek

June 15:

Some Childcare

Youth Sports (low touch and outdoors)

July:

Bars

Groups of 50 people or fewer

People should be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended, amended, or changed as needed to protect public health. This means Kentucky may move between the different Phases as the pandemic plays out.

For those economic sectors not yet scheduled to reopen, Gov. Beshear encourages industry groups, trade associations, and individual businesses to submit reopen proposals, discussing strategies and challenges they face in safely reopening – though no business or business association is required to submit a proposal in order to reopen.

See the Healthy at Work Frequently Asked Questions page for additional information.

