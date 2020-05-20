Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” Reopening Plan
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has revealed a phased plan to reopen the Bluegrass State and safely get Kentuckians back to work, while still protecting the most vulnerable citizens of Kentucky.
Beshear’s plan is called “Healthy at Work” and is a phased approach to reopen Kentucky’s economy.
The phased reopening plan is based on criteria set by public health experts in addition to advice from industry experts.
Gov. Beshear Will Determine Whether Kentucky Has Met Certain Benchmarks for Reopening Kentucky’s Economy:
- 14 days of decreasing cases
- Increased testing capacity on contact tracing
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability
- Ability to protect at-risk populations
- Ability to social distance and follow the CDC’s guidelines on large gatherings
- Preparedness for possible future spike
- Status of vaccine and treatment
Providing each Kentucky entity reopening meets certain Minimum Requirements, the following dates highlight when each entity may reopen, with links to more specific guidelines attached:
May 9:
May 11:
- Construction
- Horse Racing (No Fans)
- Manufacturing & Distribution
- Office-Based Businesses (50%)
- Pet Grooming / Boarding
- Photography
- Vehicle or Vessel Dealerships
May 18:
May 20:
May 22:
- Restaurants: 33% Capacity + Outdoor Seating
- Groups of 10 People or Fewer
- Travel Ban Lifted
May 25:
June 1:
- Auto/Dirt Track Racing
- Aquatic Centers
- Bowling Alleys
- Fishing Tournaments
- Fitness Centers
- Kentucky State Park Lodges
- Movie Theaters
- Salato Wildlife Education Center
June 8:
- Educational and Cultural Activities
- Museums
- Outdoor Attractions
- Aquariums
- Distilleries
- Libraries
June 11:
- Kentucky Horse Park
- Kentucky State Park Campgrounds
- Otter Creek
June 15:
- Some Childcare
- Youth Sports (low touch and outdoors)
July:
- Bars
- Groups of 50 people or fewer
People should be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended, amended, or changed as needed to protect public health. This means Kentucky may move between the different Phases as the pandemic plays out.
For those economic sectors not yet scheduled to reopen, Gov. Beshear encourages industry groups, trade associations, and individual businesses to submit reopen proposals, discussing strategies and challenges they face in safely reopening – though no business or business association is required to submit a proposal in order to reopen.
See the Healthy at Work Frequently Asked Questions page for additional information.