Kentucky’s Daviess County Public Library to Resume Curbside Pickup

The Daviess County Public Library (DCPL) will resume curbside service starting at 12:00 p.m. noon on Monday, May 11.

Reopening curbside pickup is the first phase in the DCPL’s reopening plan.

Starting Monday at noon, patrons will be able to go online and reserve materials for checkout.

If you had reserved an item before the library closed down Curbside last month, that item will be available for pickup and you will receive a notification for pickup.

New Guidelines for Curbside via Daviess County Public Library:

Curbside will run from 9 to 4. Patrons can call, visit our online catalog, or chat with us via our online web feature to place items on hold. Please allow 24 hours for your material to be pulled. Wait to be notified by the library for when your items are ready for pick up.

Pick Up Instructions:

Park in the front row. Call pick up number displayed on the library’s window. Give your name and description of your vehicle. Be prepared to open your trunk or hatch for contactless delivery. A receipt will be included with your material.

“We are anticipating a large volume of request for items,” says Tiffani Henry, Public Relations Coordinator, “we ask for everyone’s patience as start this service up again. Our staff is working hard to get everything organized ready to go.”

The library recently reopened their returns dropbox, and have received many questions regarding fines. The library will not be implementing fines until July 1, so people have a little over a month to return checked out items before fines kick in. The library is also currently running their Summer Reading Program. Those that participate will be eligible to win prizes, including weekly giveaways to local restaurants and businesses.

The Daviess County Public Library will continue to post more information on its website and social media pages.

If you don’t have a library card you can register for one online at www.dcplibrary.org.

