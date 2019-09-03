Kentucky Workers to Help in Hurricane Dorian Recovery
More than 100 lineworkers will be heading to the east coast to help in Hurricane Dorian recovery.
Tuesday, 25 Kentucky co-op lineworkers will deploy to Excelsior EMC in Georgia. Another 50 lineworkers will also deploy to Okefenoke REMC, where an additional eight Kentucky linemen are set to join them on Wednesday.
Ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Dorian, crews from at least 13 Kentucky electric cooperatives are gearing up to help power restoration efforts for co-ops who have requested their help in Georgia.
Additional Kentucky co-ops are awaiting word whether they will also be deployed. Kentucky co-ops have also released dozens of construction and right-of-way contract crews to respond to Hurricane Dorian.
The list of Kentucky electric cooperatives responding can be seen below:
- Clark Energy
- Cumberland Valley
- Farmers RECC
- Fleming Mason Energy
- Jackson Energy
- Kenergy
- Meade County RECC
- Nolin RECC
- Owen Electric
- Salt River Electric
- Shelby Energy
- South Kentucky RECC
- Warren RECC.