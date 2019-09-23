Kentucky Woman Missing on Vacation in the Virgin Islands

A Kentucky woman is missing after disappearing while on vacation in the Virgin Islands.

Authorities say Lucy Schuhmann, 48, of Kentucky was reported missing on September 19th by her Airbnb operator.

Schuhmann did not check out of the Airbnb where she was staying and the operator found her luggage was still in the room, late last week.

The Virgin Islands Police Department then found Schuhmann’s rental car in the parking lot for the Salt Pond Park on the southern tip of St. John Island.

Along with the Virgin Islands National Park Service, local authorities launched a search of the water and surrounding areas.

The search turned up Schuhmann’s backpack near the Ram Head Trail in the area. But authorities say it did not reveal much about what could have happened to the Kentuckian.

Search efforts resumed on Monday, but Tropical Storm Karen could cause delays when it hits the area early this week.

The National Park Service has not released where in Kentucky Schuhmann is from.

