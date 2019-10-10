Kentucky Woman Gets Video From Actor Chris Hemsworth

A Tri-State woman battling end-stage cancer got a very special surprise this week when her celebrity crush sent her a video.

Blockbuster star Chris Hemsworth sent a video message to Michelle Adams of Robards, Kentucky.

Hemsworth is best known for his role as superhero Thor in the Marvel series. Michelle has wanted to meet the heart-throb for years.

She was diagnosed with colon cancer 8-years ago and has been battling ever since. Her daughter, Clara tells 44News they recently learned cancer has spread through-out her body.

Clara has been trying to reach out to Hemsworth for a while and finally got a message to his personal trainer. The trainer then passed Michelle’s story on to the Hemsworth, who sent this message:

Michelle was ecstatic to get the message, taking to Facebook and writing, “Even though I didn’t get to meet him face to face, this is about as good as it gets! . . . He is the best. . .ever!!”

Clara says her mother is in good spirits and is focusing on her faith and special moments like this.

Comments

comments