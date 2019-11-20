Kentucky Wesleyan to Hold Day of Service and Giving Tuesday in December

An yearly event that Kentucky Wesleyan uses to give back to the community takes place in early December.

Wesleyan Way Day of Service, a two-day event, starts on Dec. 2nd and Giving Tuesday takes place on Dec. 3rd. The events are designed for students, faculty, and staff to give back to the community and to raise money for charity.

Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny said, “These two days highlight our commitment to service and support. We witness the selflessness of service and the commitment of time and financial investment from our students, faculty, staff and alumni. The impact of both days is felt both now and long into the future. Our gratefulness for the support and generosity of participants cannot be overstated.”

In its fifth year, KWC hopes to raise enough money to push the five-year total to more than $750,000 on Giving Tuesday.

The Day of Service aims to provide 425 hours of community service thoughtout Owensboro and Daviess County. Any groupls hoping to be involved in the Day of Service can contact Shiloh Young at Shiloh.young@kwc.edu or 270-852-3254.

Anyone who wants to give on Giving Tuesday can visit www.kwc.edu/give on December 3rd to donate. They will also accept in-person donations at the Barnard-Jones Administration Building from 8AM to 5PM.

Comments

comments