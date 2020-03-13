Kentucky Wesleyan College Updates Community on COVID-19 Response

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s (KWC) President Thomas M. Mitzel, Ph.D. has announced an update regarding KWC’s current response to the coronavirus.

KWC President Mitzel addressed the campus community in a letter, which began, “In our promise to continue updating you in this rapidly changing environment concerning the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) our latest news is listed in this newsletter. It is our hope that you continue to take proactive measures relative to recommendations of hygiene, remaining home if ill , and use of social distancing. In line with those personal measures, we want to share updates relative to Kentucky Wesleyan College.”

The letter from KWC President Mitzel went on to list the following updates:

Beginning Wednesday, March 18 through the end of the spring 2020 semester, all classes shift to online delivery. Health professionals and government leaders have been consistent in their recommendation to limit large-scale gatherings. While our class sizes fall within the recommended size limits, the safety of all is to be considered when determining how best to offer student education.

In order to allow for faculty to expedite their preparations to move classroom instruction to remote delivery and learning, classes will be cancelled on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.

All student events will be canceled through the end of March and we will continue to evaluate these and other institution-sponsored activities during the days and weeks ahead.

The Kentucky Wesleyan Campus will remain open, including student support services, academic services, residence halls and dining facilities. Students will have the option to check out of the residence halls, and if doing so, an Express Check Out Form will be made available in Student Life beginning Friday (3/13). All residential students wishing to remain on campus will be emailed an online application similar to what they complete when remaining on campus for breaks.

Fall 2020 housing selection, registration and advising will also be moving to an online format. More details will follow, and communication will be vital to ensuring as smooth a process as possible.

There is no final decision on Commencement at this time. As with other events, we will continue to evaluate as circumstances allow.

All updates will be sent via email and posted on our microsite at www.kwc.edu/coronavirus.

