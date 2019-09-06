Kentucky Wesleyan College Opens New Academic Year With Another Increase in Enrollment

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced an increase in enrollment for the 2019-20 academic year, the College’s fifth consecutive year of enrollment growth. The total headcount is 830, which includes all full- and part-time students on campus and online. Wesleyan’s total full-time face-to-face enrollment for the Fall 2019 term is 780, which is a 5.4% increase from 2018. Over the last three years, enrollment has grown over 15%.

“I am incredibly proud of our dedicated faculty and staff who make Kentucky Wesleyan a destination of choice for students,” said Interim President Dr. Gene Tice. “Our Admissions team has continued to successfully recruit students who want to be a part of the momentum here, and everyone plays a role in the innovative retention programs we have introduced and continue to develop. Our students appreciate the many experiential learning opportunities available in Owensboro. These advantages attract excellent students and make us proud to call this community our home.”

The current enrollment includes students from 24 states and a first-time freshmen cohort of 243 with an average high school GPA of 3.51. It also includes 44 Rogers Fellows from Las Vegas, Nev., as the partnership with The Rogers Foundation enters its fourth year with representatives at each class level for the first time.

“Our continued growth is a testament to the efforts of our Admissions team and the faculty and staff who make every student and family feel at home when they visit our beautiful campus,” said Matthew Ruark ’09, Vice President of Admissions and Financial Aid. “Our work is rewarded when we see students arrive on campus and watch them grow inside and outside the classroom until they achieve their degrees and become successful alumni.”

Classes began on campus on Aug. 27 and the College officially opened the academic year with Opening Convocation at Legacy Owensboro Church on Wednesday. Kentucky Wesleyan was recently recognized by the Princeton Review as “Best in the Southeast” for the 16th consecutive year and has also been ranked among the nation’s top Bachelor’s Colleges in Washington Monthly’s 2019 College Rankings.

A United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., Kentucky Wesleyan College fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.

