Kentucky Voter Registration Ends Today

Voter registration will end in a state with statewide elections next month.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Kentucky for the 2019 Kentucky General Election.

According to the Kentucky Secretary Of State website, Kentuckians can easily register and update their registration with GoVoteKY.Com. Online and paper applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. local time on October 7th, with mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 7th

Over 175,000 Kentucky voter records have been designated as “inactive” by the State Board of Elections without the approval of the Kentucky Secretary Of State.

“With that State Board of Elections designating voters as inactive or active, it’s important that Kentucky voters go review and update their registration,” said Kentucky Secretary Of State Allison Lundergan Grimes.

Voters may check their current registration status and where they vote at GoVoteKY.Com. For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100.

