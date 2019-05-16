Kentucky Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

The Western Kentucky Veterans Center celebrate its first veteran to turn 100 years old.

David Kirkpatrick served in World War II as part of the army. On Thursday, The Western Kentucky Veterans Center will do a service for him complete with people dressed in gear to represent every decade Kirkpatrick has been alive.

Kirkpatrick’s son says turning 100 is a big milestone, but keeping an open mind on life could be the key to life.

“Last year, when he was 99, someone asked him, ‘what he would like for his birthday?’” said son David Kirkpatrick. “He said, ‘another year,’ and he got it.

“His glass has always been half full and I think that’s probably his secret.”

David Kirkpatrick got to enjoy a 100 birthday cupcake and a birthday party hosted by the Kentucky Western Veterans Center.

Comments

comments