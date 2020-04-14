Kentucky Unemployment Claim Delays

As unemployment claims continue flooding the system, thousands of people in the Tri-State are experiencing delays in getting benefits.

Gary Bozeman is one of the people still waiting. He’s the manager of Family Video in Madisonville. Bozeman said he was laid off when the store shut down in late March.

Governor Andy Beshear apologized to Bozeman and thousands of Kentuckians affected by the delays during his daily COVID-19 update. He said the state added hundreds of workers to help process the claims, but they need to do better for people waiting for their benefits