Kentucky Tourism Generates Over $11.2 Billion in 2018
Visitor spending and visitation growth have increased in the Commonwealth.
According to a study from Tourism Economics, visitor trips to and within the Commonwealth topped 71.6 million in 2018 while visitor spending climbed to nearly $7.6 billion. That is a 3.7 percent increase from 2017 and 21 percent increase since 2013.
Kentucky tourism generated more than $11.2 billion in tax revenue in 2018, generating more than 94,500 jobs and $787 million in state and local taxes.
