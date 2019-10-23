Kentucky to Receive Over $5.3M in Multistate Settlement With Suboxone Distributor

Kentucky will receive more than $5.3 million in a multistate settlement with Reckitt Benckiser Group, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group, a public limited company headquartered in the United Kingdom, will pay $22.7 million in Medicaid dollars over its improper marketing and promotion of the drug Suboxone.

The settlement alleges that the company engaged in misleading behavior that put profits over patients and resulted in losses to state Medicaid funds.

Beshear said Suboxone, a partial opioid agonist, is supposed to be used to help recovering opioid addicts reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment. Without proper counseling, the drug can be improperly used, resulting in more addiction and devastation.

The civil settlement resolves allegations that, from 2010 through 2014, Reckitt, directly or through its subsidiaries, knowingly:

Promoted the sale and use of Suboxone to physicians who were writing prescriptions to patients without any counseling or psychosocial support, such that the prescriptions were unsafe, ineffective and medically unnecessary.

Promoted the sale or use of Suboxone sublingual film based on false and misleading claims that the film was less subject to abuse than other buprenorphine products and less susceptible to accidental pediatric exposure.

Submitted a petition to the Food and Drug Administration in 2012, fraudulently claiming that it had discontinued manufacturing and selling the Suboxone sublingual tablet “due to safety concerns.”

Took steps to fraudulently delay the entry of generic competition for various forms of Suboxone in order to improperly control pricing.

Comments

comments