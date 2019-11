Kentucky will be opening several regional offices to help people get their Real IDs by the deadline.

Those offices will be in Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville, Lexington, Florence, Somerset, Manchester, Jackson, Prestonsburg, and Morehead

Starting October 1, 2020, Real IDs will be required for anyone flying, going into a federal courthouse or visiting a military installation.

