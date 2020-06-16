Kentucky Task Force Works to Help Students Return to Class

A task force in Kentucky is working to get students back in the classroom this fall.

The Education Continuation Task Force is working on how to break down standard practices like mask-wearing and social distancing to be implemented in schools with hundreds of students and staff.

Former educator/current Kentucky Lieutenant-Governor Jacqueline Coleman says the community can help.

“It is going to be imperative that our students and the kids in our communities have positive role models and positive examples to practice what we preach. We should never ask of our students what we are not willing to give,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

According to Lt. Gov. Coleman, it’s a big task, and the plan will change from district to district to meet the needs of each community.

The Education Continuation Task Force also aims to help teachers across the stay as they continue to teach in non-traditional ways.

In March, in-person instruction across Kentucky ceased at the recommendation of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

You can find more information on the Education Continuation Task Force on the Kentucky Department of Education website.

