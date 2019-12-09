Kentucky Supreme Court Declines Abortion Restriction Appeal From ACLU

The Kentucky Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal about Kentucky’s restriction that requires doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women hoping to get an abortion.

The justices declined to hear the appeal made by the American Civil Liberties Union, who argue the measure violates free speech.

Kentucky requires a physician or qualified technician who performs an ultrasound to position the screen so the woman can view the images of the fetus.

The medical staff is required to describe what the images show, including the size of the fetus and any organs or appendages.

They’re also required to play the sound of the fetal heartbeat if there is one.

If doctors don’t comply with Kentucky law, they can be fined.

Comments

comments