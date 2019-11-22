Kentucky State Police to Step Up Enforcement Over Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most traveled holidays during the year and local police are stepping up their efforts to keep the roads safe.

Kentucky State Police has announced that they are partnering with Kentucky Office of Highway Safety to support “Make It To The Table: Don’t Drink Or Drive” campaign. Through the campaign, KSP will increase their presence on the roadways from November 27 to December 1st thoughtout the Commonwealth.

KSP Spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson said, “With last year’s Thanksgiving season being among the most dangerous of holidays on Kentucky roadways, it is imperative that drivers wear their seat belts and follow all traffic laws.”

Last year, there were 1,971 collisions during the four-day period, resulting in 9 fatalities.

