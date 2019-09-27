Kentucky State Police Looking for Two Escaped Inmates in Christian County

Two female inmates escape from work release in Christian County and Kentucky State Police are looking for them.

KSP reports that two inmates, Kimberly Gilliland of Crofton, KY and Shelia Henry of Ohio County, KY, walked away from work release around 7:50pm Thursday Night from the Christian County Work Release Detention Program. They were last seen at the Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville, KY.

Gilliland is 36 years old, blond hair, hazel eyes, approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Alhambra printed on the front and jeans.

Henry is 54 years old, brown/gray hair, green eyes, approximately 5’5″ tall, and weights approximately 165 pounds. She was also last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Alhambra printed on the front and white pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two inmates should call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

