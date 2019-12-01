Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating after they responded to a reported shooting Sunday.

It happened in the 3000 block of State Route 176 in Muhlenberg County.

Police say 70-year-old George Cundiff was in an altercation with his son when he shot him.

Christopher Cundiff was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

George was arrested and is currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

He is being charged with murder.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

