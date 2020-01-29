Kentucky State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

The Kentucky State Police Ashland Post is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Greenup County just after 1:00 a.m. on January 29, 2020.

An initial investigation indicated that the Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP) attempted to pull over a vehicle on US 23 in Sciota County, Ohio, for an illegible and obstructed registration plate. As a result, the driver fled the scene, causing OHP to initiate the pursuit of the vehicle. During that pursuit, shots were fired from the fleeing vehicle.

The ongoing investigation indicates that the pursuit crossed into Kentucky on US 23, at which time shots were again fired from the vehicle at Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) officers, who were assisting with the pursuit. As a result, PPD officers returned fire, injuring the driver.

The pursuit came to an end when the PPD performed a legal intervention maneuver on US 23, where the driver and passenger were both taken into custody without further incident.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, KSP has learned that the driver, Amanda Ann Cochran, 31, of Ironton, Ohio, had three active warrants through Kentucky and Ohio at the time of the attempted traffic stop.

Cochran was airlifted from the scene and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, John Clifton Thomas Knotts, 34, of Pedro, Ohio, is lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center and faces the following charges:

Two counts of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Importing Heroin

Trafficking in Marijuana 1st Degree

Drug Paraphernalia

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Aaron Martin.

