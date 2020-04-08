Kentucky State Police Arrest Mother After Unattended Juveniles Die in House Fire

Around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 Troopers responded to a residential fire on Jefferson Street in Cadiz, Kentucky.

Upon a search of the residence, the bodies of two juveniles were located inside the residence. Both juveniles were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner.

After further investigation, it was determined that 30-year-old Keyona Bingham of Cadiz, Kentucky, had left her children unattended inside the residence and during that time frame, a fire started inside.

Troopers arrested Bingham and charged her with two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Class D Felony). Bingham was lodged in the Christian County Jail.

Autopsies will be conducted on Wednesday at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by KSP Detective Cory Hamby.

Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by the Cadiz Police Department, the Cadiz Fire Department, the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County EMS, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. A KSP Arson Investigator also responded to the scene to assist Post 1 detectives.

