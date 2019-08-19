Kentucky State Flags to Half-Mass for WWII Serviceman

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has ordered flags at state office buildings to lower to half-staff on August 19 to honor a WWII serviceman.

Navy Fireman 1st Class Billy Johnson’s remains has been recently identified from his time as a crewman on the USS Oklahoma, which was at Pearl Harbor. Johnson is from Caney, Kentucky. Johnson lost his life when the ship was attacked by Japan aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 7, 1941.

Johnson’s remains, along with other remains, were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In 2015, military personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma remains and began the process to identify. Johnson was identified and was transported to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he will be buried on August 19.

