Kentucky State Fair on Track for August

Although some states have canceled state fairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky State Fair will continue as planned, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

Beshear says he approved a proposal of new guidelines submitted by the Kentucky State Fair. The new guidelines would allow them to more safely operate this year.

However, Beshear says parts of the Expo Center will be unavailable because it will serve as a coronavirus field hospital should cases spike.

The state fair is expected to kick off Aug. 20-30.

“We have approved the State Fair proposal. It will look very different this year, but the main thing is that we are keeping the agricultural competition and so many of the things that make the fair great,” Beshear said Tuesday. “However, the fair will not be able to use the portion of the Expo Center that houses our state field hospital. We are nowhere close to needing it, but we do not want to take it down and then need it later.”

