Kentucky Starts Gradually Reopening

The first phase of Kentucky’s plan to reopen the economy started Monday.

Healthcare services can resume in the following places: hospital outpatient settings, healthcare clinics, and medical officers, physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices, optometrists, dental offices (with enhanced protections).

Even though dental offices are allowed to be open, dentists are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

“We have the N95 masks and we have face shields and we have gowns,” says Dr. Chelsey Gregory, a dentist in Henderson, Kentucky. Having plenty of personal protection equipment is important, but Dr. Gregory is also limiting the number of patients they see. They have limited to 20% of their capacity. “When patients come here, they are coming here right now out of emergencies. They are hurting.”

Dr. Gregory says they will slowly work their way towards appointments for routine cleanings.

Although, the next time you’re at the dentist, it’s going to be different. For starters, most people won’t be able to sit in waiting rooms.

“We will text them or call them to let them know that a room is ready for them and they will enter the building, we will take their temperature and they will come on back,” says Dr. Gregory.

Eliminating waiting rooms is one of Governor Beshear’s guidelines, ensuring patients stay at least six feet apart. Dentists also have to use enhanced aerosol protection while they work.

“There’s a lot of germs that can just be in the air from our hand-pieces,” says Dr. Gregory. “So we use a high-speed suction to make sure that we mitigate that.”

She says they ordered mirrors with suctions on the back, making adjustments to ensure everyone’s safety.

