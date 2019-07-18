Kentucky Sees Significant Decline in Drug-Related Overdose Deaths

The number of opioid-related overdose deaths is declining in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

A report released Wednesday says that there were 233 fewer drug fatalities in the Commonwealth during 2018 than there were in 2017.

Counties such as Jefferson County saw 89 fewer overdoses in 2018 compared to 2017. Kenton, Campbell, Nelson, and Jessamine counties combined to record 63 fewer overdose fatalities than reported the previous year.

The Matt Bevin Administration has made battling the opioid crisis a top priority, creating a series of programs and policy initiatives to improve access to treatment and save lives.

“The drug epidemic has taken an incalculable toll on the families and communities of our state and our nation,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “We are extremely grateful to see a significant decline in overdose fatalities, but there is still much work to do. Our Administration will continue our strong partnership with legislators, law enforcement officers, and healthcare professionals, as we allocate unprecedented resources to combat this scourge and save lives.”

The largest decline in resident, drug-related fatalities by county:

Jefferson County – 89

Kenton County – 24

Campbell County – 14

Nelson County – 13

Jessamine County – 12

Most resident, overdose deaths by county: (age adjusted, per capita)

Boyd County – 60

Madison County – 57

Kenton County – 56

Clark County – 51

Campbell County – 49

Most resident, heroin-related overdose deaths by county:

Jefferson County – 84

Fayette County – 36

Kenton County – 14

Boyd County – 7

Campbell County – 6

Most resident, fentanyl-related deaths by county:

Jefferson County – 229

Fayette County – 117

Kenton County – 71

Boone County – 39

Campbell County – 32

