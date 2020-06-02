Kentucky Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Deaths; 139 New Cases Reported

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 139 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 10,185.

Health officials also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 442. While the deaths have remained consistently low, it was a major drop compared to Monday’s update.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,562 positive cases in the county, and 157 deaths.

State health department officials reported that 3,275 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Related content:

Comments

comments