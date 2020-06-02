CoronavirusKentucky
Kentucky Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Deaths; 139 New Cases Reported
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 139 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 10,185.
Health officials also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 442. While the deaths have remained consistently low, it was a major drop compared to Monday’s update.
A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,562 positive cases in the county, and 157 deaths.
State health department officials reported that 3,275 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Related content:
- Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10,000 in Kentucky
- Daviess County KY Sees Small Spike of COVID-19 Cases
- Muhlenberg County Reporting 498 Coronavirus Cases