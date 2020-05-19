Kentucky Sees Increase in Coronavirus-Related Deaths; 134 New Cases Reported

Kentucky reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Tuesday, bringing the number of the state’s total positive cases to 8,069.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,959 positive cases in the county, and 131 deaths.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health also reported 20 new deaths in the past 24 hours. That’s 17 more deaths than previously reported on Monday. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

As of May 19, there are 366 total coronavirus-related deaths statewide, the health department reported.

State health department officials reported that 2,826 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Deaths Reported in Kentucky:

The deaths reported Tuesday include two women, ages 76 and 83, and an 83-year-old man from Adair County; a 61-year-old man from Allen County; an 84-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman from Boone County; a 63-year-old man from Breckinridge County; a 70-year-old man from Campbell County; a 76-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 83 and 87, and an 80-year-old woman from Edmonson County; two women, ages 77 and 84, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 84 and 89, from Kenton County; a 60-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man from Logan County; and an 88-year-old man from Warren County.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex as of May 19:

