Kentucky Sees Decline in Coronavirus Cases and Deaths

Kentucky is reporting 11,883 statewide coronavirus cases and 484 statewide deaths.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 175 new cases and seven deaths.

Compared to Tuesday’s update, that’s 57 fewer deaths than reported Wednesday. Although two more deaths were reported than yesterday, the number of deaths has remained consistently low in Kentucky.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 84-year-old woman from Hardin County; a 66-year-old man from LaRue County; two women, ages 78 and 79, and a 66-year-old man from Logan County; an 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 55-year-old woman from Simpson County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,226 positive cases in the county, and 170 deaths.

At least 3,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus

Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.

