Kentucky Sees 81 Percent Jump in GED Test Sign-Ups After Waiving Fee

Since Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced in January that the $120 GED® test fee would be waived for Kentuckians, there has been an 81 percent jump in the number of people who are signed up to get a GED®.

Gov. Beshear said there was a 38 percent increase in the number of Kentuckians who have earned a GED®, according to Kentucky Skills U, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC).

“We are so pleased to see the phenomenal response from Kentuckians who were so eager to get their free GED®,” said Gov. Beshear. “We removed one financial barrier to education and we are quickly seeing great results that are truly helping many Kentucky families.”

The GED® test fee is one of the most common barriers facing adults lacking education in Kentucky. With more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a high school diploma or GED®, EWDC allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers associated with GED® attainment, which is $120 for all four courses in Kentucky.

The GED® fee waiver applies to first-time test-takers. Kentucky requires the GED® Ready Practice test be taken prior to the GED® exam. The GED® Ready test is available at no cost through Kentucky Skills U or individuals may take the test online.

